Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center totals more than 202,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties Inc.)
Leasing ActivityMidwestOfficeWisconsin

St. John Properties Signs Leases With Three Office Tenants at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MT. PLEASANT, WIS. — St. John Properties Inc. has signed leases with three office tenants for more than 30,000 square feet at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center in Mt. Pleasant, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. The U.S. General Services Administration will relocate approximately 25 to 30 employees from 4020 Durand Ave. in Racine to 10,150 square feet in Mt. Pleasant by year’s end. Power transmission equipment manufacturer Twin Disc Inc., based in Racine, signed a lease for 15,482 square feet and will relocate its engineering division with roughly 45 employees by year’s end. Wisconsin Early Autism Project and Total Spectrum signed a lease for 5,536 square feet for its fifth location in metro Milwaukee. The group will take occupancy in October. Greg Fax represented St. John Properties on an internal basis.

You may also like

Talley Riggins Construction Expands Headquarters Facility in Richardson,...

RXR Inks 700,000 SF Office Lease Expansion, Extension...

Heyday Opens 170-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Sun Prairie,...

CRG Begins Development of 250,020 SF Spec Distribution...

Lupe Development, Wall Cos. Open 143-Unit Affordable Housing...

Hunt Midwest Breaks Ground on 203,899 SF Industrial...

Orthofeet Inc. Signs 71,870 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Avison Young Brokers $4.7M Sale of Office/Warehouse Building...

Kairos Investment Provides Acquisition Financing for 156,600 SF...