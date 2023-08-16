St. John Properties Signs Leases With Three Office Tenants at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center in Wisconsin

MT. PLEASANT, WIS. — St. John Properties Inc. has signed leases with three office tenants for more than 30,000 square feet at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center in Mt. Pleasant, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. The U.S. General Services Administration will relocate approximately 25 to 30 employees from 4020 Durand Ave. in Racine to 10,150 square feet in Mt. Pleasant by year’s end. Power transmission equipment manufacturer Twin Disc Inc., based in Racine, signed a lease for 15,482 square feet and will relocate its engineering division with roughly 45 employees by year’s end. Wisconsin Early Autism Project and Total Spectrum signed a lease for 5,536 square feet for its fifth location in metro Milwaukee. The group will take occupancy in October. Greg Fax represented St. John Properties on an internal basis.