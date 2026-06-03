St. John Properties, Somerset Break Ground on $148M Multifamily Community in Baltimore County

MIDDLE RIVER, MD. — St. John Properties Inc. and Somerset Cos. LLC have broken ground on Aspen at Greenleigh, a $148 million luxury apartment development in Middle River. The 335-unit property will be situated within the 1,000-acre Greenleigh mixed-use community on the north side of Baltimore County. Set for completion in late 2027, Aspen at Greenleigh will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 599 to 1,669 square feet.

Indoor amenities will include a fitness center with yoga studio, multimedia center with oversized viewing screen and adjacent kitchen and bar, a billiards room, business center with a conference area, a pet spa with wash station and an indoor dog park. Outdoor amenities will include a heated saltwater pool with sunning decks, hospitality bar, bike storage and repair room, Zen garden and a courtyard with cabanas, a fireplace and a TV.

The design-build team, which is pursuing LEED Gold certification for the development, includes Architects Collaborative (architect), Aumen Asner Inc. (interior design), KTGY (architect), Kline Engineering (structural engineer), Phillips Gradick (MEP engineer) and Stahly Engineering & Associates (civil engineer).

St. John Properties’ multifamily construction division is serving as the project’s general contractor. Bozzuto Management will provide property management services at Aspen at Greenleigh.