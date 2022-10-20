St. John Properties Starts Construction of 19-Acre Business Park Near Salt Lake City

Once completed, 12th Street Exchange in Marriott-Slaterville, Utah, will offer 170,000 square feet of commercial flex/R&D and retail space.

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, UTAH — St. John Properties has broken ground on 12th Street Exchange, a 19-acre business park located at 1200 South and S 1900 West in Marriott-Slaterville, approximately 35 miles north of Salt Lake City.

Once completed, 12th Street Exchange will offer 170,000 square feet of commercial flex/R&D and retail space. This project is St. John Properties’ fourth Utah development and its first project north of Salt Lake City in Weber County.