St. John Properties to Develop 110,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Hunt Valley, Maryland

HUNT VALLEY, MD. — St. John Properties has purchased a 17-acre parcel at the corner of York Road and Wight Avenue in Hunt Valley, about 18 miles north of Baltimore. The locally based developer purchased the land from Noxema for an undisclosed price. Jay Wellschlager of JLL represented the seller in the transaction, and Sean Doordan and Alex Lyons represented St. John Properties internally. On the site, St. John Properties plans to build Hunt Valley Exchange, a 110,000-square-foot mixed-use complex that will feature flex and research-and-development buildings, inline shops and restaurants and retail pad sites. Construction is expected to commence immediately.