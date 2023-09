LEANDER, TEXAS — Baltimore-based St. John Properties will develop a 120,000-square-foot office project in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. The four-story building will be situated within the 116-acre Northline mixed-use development and will include 15,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Beck Design is the project architect, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. Delivery is slated for the first half of 2025.