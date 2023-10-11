St. John Properties to Develop 165,000 SF Mixed-Use Community in Wake Forest, North Carolina

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — St. John Properties has purchased a 30-acre site in Wake Forest, about 13 miles north of Raleigh. The Baltimore-based developer plans to build Wake Forest Exchange, a 165,000-square-foot mixed-use business community comprising flex, research-and-development (R&D), office and retail space. Phase I will include two flex/R&D buildings spanning approximately 95,000 square feet, a 25,000-square-foot office building and a 10,000-square-foot retail building.

The remaining flex/R&D and retail buildings will be phased based on leasing pace, with the goal of executing St. John Properties’ entire development plan by 2027. Wake Forest Exchange is expected to support nearly 500 jobs at final build-out and leasing. Jay Taylor of SVN Tar Heel Commercial Realty Inc. represented the unnamed seller in the land sale, and St. John Properties was self-represented.