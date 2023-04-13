Thursday, April 13, 2023
Westinghouse-Austin
The purchase of the 35-acre site in metro Austin that will be the future home of Westinghouse marks the first land acquisition in the area or St. John Properties since opening a regional office in Austin last spring.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

St. John Properties to Develop 225,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

GEORGETOWN AND ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Baltimore-based St. John Properties will develop Westinghouse Crossing, a 225,000-square-foot mixed-use project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The site near the intersection of Westinghouse Road and North Mays Street lies at the southern border of Georgetown and the northern border of Round Rock. Westinghouse Crossing will feature 170,000 square feet of research-and-development facilities, 40,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and to be complete in summer 2024. Joe Simmons and Leigh Ellis of Aquila Commercial represented the seller, Arizona-based Buorn Cos., in the disposition of the land.

