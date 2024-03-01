Friday, March 1, 2024
Leander-Tech-Park
Leander Tech Park will consist of eight buildings that will be developed in phases, with construction of the first two buildings set to begin later this year.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

St. John Properties to Develop 270,000 SF Industrial Project in Leander, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LEANDER, TEXAS — Baltimore-based St. John Properties will develop Leander Tech Park, a 270,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located on the northern outskirts of Austin. Situated on 50 acres, Leander Tech Park will comprise eight buildings ranging in size from 31,560 to 50,639 square feet that will be developed in phases. The first phase will consist of two buildings totaling roughly 90,000 square feet. Construction of Phase I will start later this year and is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2025. Leander Tech Park will also feature 18,850 square feet of inline retail space. Colin Tierney and Taylor Golden of Gold Tier Real Estate represented the seller, steel fabricator Zekelman Industries, in the disposition of the land.

