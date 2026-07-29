Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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AcquisitionsCivicNew York

St. John’s University Sells Staten Island Campus to Wagner College

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — St. John’s University has sold its Staten Island Campus to Wagner College, whose main campus is located about a quarter of a mile away. The sales price was not disclosed, but the asking price was $35 million. The campus was originally the home of Notre Dame College, an independent women’s college that was established in the 1930s and was consolidated with St. John’s University in 1971. St. John’s completed a planned, two-year phase-out of academic operations at the campus in 2024. Arthur Mirante, David Carlos, Michael Bertini and Mark Todrys of Savills brokered the deal.

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