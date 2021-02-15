St. Louis Board of Aldermen Approves $104M Project to Transform Historic Jefferson Arms Building

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

Alterra Worldwide is developing the project, completion of which is slated for mid-2025. (Rendering courtesy of Merriman Anderson Architects)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has approved the $104 million project to transform the historic Jefferson Arms building in downtown St. Louis into a residential and commercial development. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in mid-2025. Alterra Worldwide is the developer. The project has received $20 million in tax-increment financing to assist with environmental remediation and rehabilitation costs.

Constructed in 1904 in anticipation of the first World’s Fair, the Jefferson Arms building is located within walking distance of the Cardinals Busch Stadium, America’s Center Convention Complex, Kiener Plaza and Arch Grounds. The building has been vacant since 2006.

St. Louis-based Kwame Building Group is serving as construction manager. Merriman Anderson Architects Inc. is the project architect. When the transformation is complete, the development will feature historic elements such as exposed brick and original flooring. Amenities will include a fitness and yoga studio, business center, game room, media room, music room and art room.