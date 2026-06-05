St. Louis Regional Freightway Adds 160 Acres of Rail-Served Sites in Sauget, Illinois

SAUGET, ILL. — The St. Louis Regional Freightway has added 160 acres to its pipeline of rail-accessible real estate sites. Located in Sauget, just east of St. Louis, the addition consists of four contiguous parcels and brings the aggregate inventory of rail-served sites in the region to more than 4,600 acres. The properties are located within or adjacent to Sauget Business Park.

Upper Cahokia Road is the largest of the four parcels with 103 acres of land just northeast of Sauget Business Park. Parcels 7 and 8 within Sauget Business Park are located just off Sauget Business Boulevard, next to existing facilities for Amazon, Stellar Manufacturing and Sensient, and total 44.7 acres. The final parcel, 1635-1643 Sauget Business Park, totals 12.6 acres along Sauget Business Boulevard. All four sites can be rail-served via the adjacent CPKC railroad and are located within an enterprise zone and tax-increment financing district.