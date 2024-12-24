Tuesday, December 24, 2024
St. Lucie Public Schools Selects Spiezle to Design 217,500 SF Prototype Campus

by John Nelson

ST. LUCIE, FLA. — St. Lucie Public Schools has selected Spiezle Architectural Group Inc. to provide design services for the school district’s 217,500-square-foot Western Grove K-8 prototype campus. General contractor Wharton-Smith plans to begin construction on the project in February and wrap up by August 2026.

The six-building campus will include two-story academic buildings, a two-story administration building, gymnasium, chiller plant with thermal storage and a 33,569-square-foot auditorium/cafeteria that will feature dining facilities, a kitchen, custodial area, stage, band classroom, vocal classroom and an art classroom. Outdoor offerings will include playgrounds, multipurpose field, hard court and dropoff/pickup area.

The Western Grove K-8 prototype campus is designed to accommodate nearly 2,000 students.

