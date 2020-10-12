Stack Infrastructure Breaks Ground on 28-Acre Data Center Campus in Hillsboro, Oregon

The first facility at Stack Infrastructure’s POR03, a 28-acre data center campus in Hillsboro, Ore., will offer 180,000 square feet and a 24-megawatt capacity. (Rendering courtesy of Stack Infrastructure)

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Denver-based Stack Infrastructure has broken ground on POR03, its newest data center campus in Hillsboro. Located at 4735 NE Starr Blvd., the 28-acre campus will feature a 180,000-square-foot facility offering 24 megawatts (MW), slated for delivery in third-quarter 2021.

The new data center is located less than a quarter mile from a new 34.5 kilovolt (kV) substation, with power supplied by Portland General Electric. It is located on the Wave Business Hillsboro Data Center Ring, which offers high-count fiber connectivity and transpacific subsea cable access.

The planned four-building campus will offer a total capacity of 84 MW at complete build out. Stack currently operates to other data center facilities in the Hillsboro region with a total of 28.8 MW that includes 3 MW of immediately available capacity, along with a neighboring build-to-suit campus with 12 MW of potential capacity. At full build out, Stack’s capacity in Hillsboro will total more than 125 MW.