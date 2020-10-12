REBusinessOnline

Stack Infrastructure Breaks Ground on 28-Acre Data Center Campus in Hillsboro, Oregon

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Oregon, Western

POR03-Hillsboro-OR

The first facility at Stack Infrastructure’s POR03, a 28-acre data center campus in Hillsboro, Ore., will offer 180,000 square feet and a 24-megawatt capacity. (Rendering courtesy of Stack Infrastructure)

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Denver-based Stack Infrastructure has broken ground on POR03, its newest data center campus in Hillsboro. Located at 4735 NE Starr Blvd., the 28-acre campus will feature a 180,000-square-foot facility offering 24 megawatts (MW), slated for delivery in third-quarter 2021.

The new data center is located less than a quarter mile from a new 34.5 kilovolt (kV) substation, with power supplied by Portland General Electric. It is located on the Wave Business Hillsboro Data Center Ring, which offers high-count fiber connectivity and transpacific subsea cable access.

The planned four-building campus will offer a total capacity of 84 MW at complete build out. Stack currently operates to other data center facilities in the Hillsboro region with a total of 28.8 MW that includes 3 MW of immediately available capacity, along with a neighboring build-to-suit campus with 12 MW of potential capacity. At full build out, Stack’s capacity in Hillsboro will total more than 125 MW.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  