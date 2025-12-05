Friday, December 5, 2025
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMixed-UseRetail

Staenberg Group Begins Site Work for Chesterfield Mall Redevelopment in Metro St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — The Staenberg Group (TSG) has begun utility work and site grading for Downtown Chesterfield, the redevelopment of the former Chesterfield Mall site into a mixed-use destination in suburban St. Louis. This phase of work includes utility installation and relocation needed to support future development as well as site grading focused on the new road network and the 3.3-acre park that will serve as the centerpiece of Downtown Chesterfield. These early infrastructure improvements help transition the project site from demolition to active development. Plans call for a mix of residential, hotel, restaurant, entertainment, office and community spaces. The overall project’s price tag is $2 billion, according to The St. Louis Business Journal.

