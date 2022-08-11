Stafford Barrett Brokers Sale of 528-Bed Student Housing Property Near Sam Houston State
HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS — Stafford Barrett has brokered the sale of Encore at Sam Houston, a 528-bed student housing property located near Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. The garden-style property offers four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity across 12 buildings. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, private study lounges, a pet park and basketball and volleyball courts. Jeyton McNair and Greg Jasper of Stafford Barrett represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition.
