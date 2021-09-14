REBusinessOnline

Stafford Holdings Buys 88,696 SF Office Building in Phoenix for $22.1M

Located at 19820 N. 7th Ave. in Phoenix, North Loop Building D features 88,696 square feet of Class A office space.

PHOENIX — Idaho-based Stafford Holdings has purchased North Loop 101 Building D, an office building located at 19820 N. 7th Ave. in Phoenix. Los Angeles-based Regent Properties sold the property for $22.1 million.

Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and Will Mast of CBRE represented the seller, while Blake Hupfer of Premiere Property Group represented the buyer in the deal.

The two-story building features 88,696 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to two tenants. Centuri Construction Group, a subsidiary of Southwest Gas, occupies 95 percent of the building, with Pacific Western Bank occupying the remaining space.

