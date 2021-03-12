STAG Industrial Acquires 80,000 SF Industrial Building Near Minneapolis

The build-to-suit for Simpson Strong-Tie is situated within InverPoint Business Park in Inver Grove Heights.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MINN. — STAG Industrial Inc. has acquired an 80,000-square-foot industrial building in Inver Grove Heights, about 20 miles southeast of Minneapolis. The property was recently completed as a build-to-suit for Simpson Strong-Tie, a provider of structural products for the construction of homes and buildings. Known as InverPoint Business Park I, the building features a clear height of 24 feet, a training center and roughly 7,200 square feet of office space. Judd Welliver, Ryan Watts, Sonja Dusil, Bentley Smith and Tom Holtz of CBRE Minneapolis represented the developer and seller, United Properties. The property is the first of five planned projects to be completed in the InverPoint Business Park.