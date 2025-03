WELLFORD, S.C. — Boston-based STAG Industrial Inc. has signed an unnamed wholesale apparel and promotional product distributor to a 30-month lease in Wellford, a city in Spartanburg County. The tenant will occupy 102,060 square feet within a facility located at 452 Casual Drive.

The lease brings the property, which was substantially completed in June 2024, to 69 percent occupancy. The lease commences on April 1 and includes 3.5 percent annual rent escalations.