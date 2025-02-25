STAG Industrial Sells Property in Nashua, New Hampshire, for $67M

NASHUA, N.H. — STAG Industrial (NYSE: STG), a Boston-based REIT, has sold a 337,391-square-foot property in Nashua, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, for $67 million. The sales price represents a cap rate of 4.9 percent. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-story building at 80 Northwest Blvd. was originally constructed on 23 acres in 1999. Building features include clear heights of 28 to 32 feet, a total of 33 loading docks, one drive-in door and 125-foot truck court depths. STAG Industrial acquired the property in 2014 for $11.7 million. The buyer was not disclosed.