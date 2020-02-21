STAG Industrial Sells Two Industrial Buildings in Southern California for $88M

Located at 3001 and 3175 Mission Oaks Blvd. in Camarillo, Calif., the two freestanding buildings offer a combined total of 733,819 square feet of industrial space.

CAMARILLO, CALIF. — STAG Industrial has completed the disposition of two freestanding industrial buildings in Camarillo for $88 million. An undisclosed Southern California-based real estate investment and development company acquired the assets.

John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller, while DeGrinis, DuRoss, Abraham, Kevin Shannon, Jim Linn, Bret Hardy and Andrew Briner, also of NKF, represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 3001 Mission Oaks Blvd., the 308,780-square-foot asset features 28- to 30-foot clearances, 23 dock-high positions with the potential for 15 additional doors, a 14,540-square-foot office space, ESFR sprinklers and ample parking.

The second property is a 425,039-square-foot building located at 3175 Mission Oaks Blvd. that features 30- to 35-foot clear heights, 31 dock-high loading doors, 19,680 square feet of office space, ESFR sprinklers and parking.