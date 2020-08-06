REBusinessOnline

Stag Industrial Signs Book Publisher to 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Hampstead, Maryland

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Maryland, Southeast

HAMPSTEAD, MD. — Stag Industrial has signed a book publisher to a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease at 630 Hanover Pike in Hampstead. The lease was effective Aug. 1 and will last for five-and-a-half years with three months of free rent and 3 percent annual rent escalations. The property is situated 30 miles north of downtown Baltimore. As of June 30, Boston-based Stag’s portfolio comprised 457 buildings in 38 states with approximately 91.8 million rentable square feet.

