Stage Equity Partners Acquires 15,100 SF Medical Office Building Near Toledo, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

McLaren St. Luke’s fully occupies the building in Perrysburg.

PERRYSBURG, OHIO — Stage Equity Partners LLC has acquired a 15,100-square-foot medical office building in Perrysburg, about 10 miles southwest of Toledo. McLaren St. Luke’s fully occupies the building under a long-term lease. McLaren St. Luke’s is a local hospital and a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care Corp., one of the largest healthcare systems in the Midwest. Built in 2018, the Perrysburg property was designed for McLaren St. Luke’s primary care practice, including its sole residency and pharmacy training programs. The one-story building includes a waiting and reception area, 24 exam rooms, two procedure rooms, 12 administrative offices, a resident’s work area and classroom. Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale for an undisclosed price. Chicago-based Byline Bank provided acquisition financing.

