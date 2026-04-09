Thursday, April 9, 2026
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Casa Avore purchased the Elk Grove Village Medical Campus, a four-building property.
AcquisitionsHealthcareIllinoisMidwest

Stage Equity Sells 52,126 SF Medical Office Campus in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Stage Equity Partners has sold the Elk Grove Village Medical Campus, a 52,126-square-foot campus with four medical outpatient buildings in metro Chicago. Private capital group Casa Avore was the buyer. Chris Bodnar, Brannan Knott, Zack Holderman, Anthony Sardo, Cole Reethof, Jesse Greshin, Trent Jemmett and Kevin Kobe of CBRE represented the seller. Fresenius Medical Care is the anchor tenant. Other tenants include Midwest Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgical Specialists, Medical Center Dental Associates and Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana. The campus was 95 percent occupied with a weighted average length of tenancy in excess of 20 years at the time of sale.

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