Staghorn Capital Arranges $5.4M Construction Loan for Retail Development Near Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Phase I of Shoppes at Hunter Pointe will comprise 25,147 square feet.

GALLATIN, TENN. — Staghorn Capital Partners has arranged a $5.4 million construction loan for RREAF Holdings to develop Phase I of Shoppes at Hunter Pointe in Gallatin, about 30 miles northeast of Nashville. The property is expected to comprise 25,147 square feet and, with appropriate performance of Phase I, the loan will aid in developing Phase II. The loan features a floating interest rate with two years of interest-only payments followed by a 25-year amortization schedule. Tyler Rentfro of Staghorn Capital originated the loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the borrower. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

