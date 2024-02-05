Monday, February 5, 2024
Staghorn to Open $250M Bourbon Distillery, Visitor Center Near Lexington, Kentucky

by John Nelson

LANCASTER, KY. — Atlanta-based spirits company Staghorn is underway on the development of its first distillery, named Garrard County Distilling Co., situated on a 210-acre site in Lancaster, roughly 40 miles south of Lexington in Garrard County.  Upon completion, the $250 million project will feature a 50,000-square-foot distillery, as well as two rickhouses and a visitor center with a tasing room and restaurant, with plans for up to 24 aging warehouses by 2030.

The distillery is expected to create more than 60 permanent jobs and produce up to 150,000 barrels of bourbon each year. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

