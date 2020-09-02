REBusinessOnline

Stahl Completes Construction of $37.9M Army National Guard Readiness Center in Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota

The 135,000-square-foot facility will serve as the headquarters for the Red Bull Infantry Division.

ARDEN HILLS, MINN. — Stahl has completed construction of the new $37.9 million Army National Guard Readiness Center in Arden Hills, about 10 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Designed by LEO A DALY, the 135,000-square-foot facility will serve as the headquarters for the Red Bull Infantry Division. In the last decade, the Red Bull unit has grown significantly in personnel, equipment and technology, says Stahl. The new facility provides training and secure administrative, work and storage areas. The project is expected to achieve LEED Silver certification.

