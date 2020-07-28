Stahl Completes Renovation of 39-Story Apartment Tower in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

All common areas at The Carlyle underwent renovations. Pictured is the pool deck.

MINNEAPOLIS — Stahl has completed a renovation of The Carlyle in the historic Mill District of Minneapolis. Stahl remodeled all common areas, including the addition of a new club room, the expansion of the fitness area and a new studio for yoga and other classes. The 249 units received upgraded finishes and technology. ESG Architects served as architect for the project, which began in September 2019. The Carlyle was originally built in 2007.