Stahl to Build Two High School Additions in Ankeny, Iowa

ANKENY, IOWA — Ankeny Community School District has hired Stahl to build additions to Ankeny High School and Ankeny Centennial High School. Combined costs for the two projects are $24 million. Stahl will begin construction this summer with completion scheduled in time for the 2021-2022 school year. The additions will increase capacity at each school from 1,400 to 1,860 students. Last year, Ankeny ranked as the 10th-fastest growing city in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

