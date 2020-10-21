REBusinessOnline

Stahl Underway on Construction of $28M Elementary School in Urbandale, Iowa

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Iowa, Midwest

The new Millard A. Olmsted Elementary School will rise two stories and span 118,000 square feet.

URBANDALE, IOWA — Stahl is underway on the construction of the Millard A. Olmsted Elementary School within the Urbandale Community School District near Des Moines. The two-story, 118,000-square-foot elementary school will feature classrooms, auxiliary spaces, a kitchen and cafeteria, gymnasium and administration area. The $28 million building, located at 7110 Prairie Ave., will replace the previous Olmsted Elementary School. Demolition of the old school began in July 2019. The new school is expected to house up to 650 students with future expansion capabilities. It is slated for completion in May 2021.

