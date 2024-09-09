Stakeholders Are Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Retail Leasing in Orlando

The commercial real estate market, particularly in the retail leasing sector, has been navigating a complex and dynamic landscape over the past few years. With a blend of high demand, limited supply and fluctuating economic variables, the Orlando market presents both challenges and opportunities for developers, landlords and tenants alike.

High demand, limited supply

One of the most prominent trends in the Orlando retail leasing market is the high demand for quality retail spaces. Retailers are eager to establish and expand their presence in this thriving market, driven by a growing population and increasing consumer spending. However, the inventory of quality existing retail bays is incredibly scarce. This scarcity has created a competitive environment where desirable locations are quickly snapped up, often at premium prices.

The supply-demand imbalance has pushed developers to sharpen their pencils and critically analyze the feasibility of new projects. Despite the strong demand, many deals struggle to pencil out due to the high costs of construction materials and labor. These costs have remained elevated, making it challenging for developers to achieve a satisfactory return on investment. As a result, some projects are delayed or shelved, further constraining the supply of retail space.

Housing spurs development

The residential boom in Central Florida, particularly along the U.S. 27 corridor from Minneola through Davenport, has spurred significant commercial growth. This area has seen a surge in new housing developments, attracting a diverse population and creating a fertile ground for retail expansion. As more families and individuals move into these new homes, the demand for retail amenities — from grocery stores to dining and entertainment options — has grown in tandem.

Developers and investors are keenly aware of the opportunities presented by these new growth pockets. However, they must navigate the complexities of rising construction costs and the competitive landscape for prime locations. The interplay between residential growth and commercial development is a delicate balance, and successful projects require careful planning and execution.

Impact of an election year

With the impact of an election year, the commercial real estate market faces an additional layer of uncertainty. Elections can introduce a variety of economic and regulatory changes that can either positively or negatively impact the market. Policy shifts, changes in consumer confidence and fluctuations in economic indicators are all variables that market participants must consider.

Historically, election years can bring a mix of optimism and caution to the market. Some investors may adopt a wait-and-see approach, delaying decisions until the political landscape becomes clearer. Others may see opportunities in the potential for policy changes that could stimulate economic growth. Regardless of the outcome, the election year is a significant variable that adds complexity to an already intricate market.

Strategies for success

In this challenging environment, several strategies can help stakeholders navigate the complexities of the retail leasing market:

1. Proactive site selection: Retailers and their representatives must be proactive in identifying and securing desirable locations. Early engagement with developers and landlords can provide a competitive edge in a tight market.

2. Flexible deal structures: Given the high costs of construction, creative deal structures that share risks and rewards between tenants and landlords can facilitate new developments. This may include phased lease agreements, rent abatement periods or tenant improvement (TI) allowances.

3. Market analysis and research: Comprehensive market analysis and research are critical. Understanding demographic trends, consumer behavior and competitive landscapes can inform better decision-making and identify emerging opportunities.

4. Collaboration and partnerships: Collaboration between developers, investors and local governments can help address the challenges of high construction costs and limited supply. Public-private partnerships and incentives can make projects more feasible and attractive.

5. Adapting to economic variables: Flexibility and adaptability are key in an environment influenced by election year uncertainties. Stakeholders should be prepared to adjust their strategies based on economic and regulatory changes that may arise.

Looking ahead

The retail leasing market in Orlando is poised for continued growth, driven by a robust demand for quality retail spaces and the ongoing residential boom. However, the challenges of high construction costs and limited supply require innovative solutions and strategic thinking. As we navigate the complexities of an election year, staying informed and adaptable will be crucial for success.

In conclusion, while the Orlando retail leasing market presents challenges, it also offers significant opportunities for those who can navigate its complexities. By understanding the dynamics at play and adopting flexible, strategic approaches, stakeholders can capitalize on the growth potential of this vibrant market.

— By Mike Battey, director of retail tenant representation, Franklin Street. This article originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Southeast Real Estate Business.