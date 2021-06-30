Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Acquire Industrial Property in Torrance, California for $34.5M

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate have purchased 2700 California, an infill industrial property located in Torrance, for $34.5 million, or $256 per square foot. The transaction marks the joint venture’s first investment in the South Bay market.

The 135,000-square-foot property features 16- to 25-foot clear heights, six dock-high doors and 14 grade-level doors. Edelbrock, a specialty auto parts designer and manufacturer, formerly occupied the building.

Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital on the transaction. CBRE represented the seller and JLL Capital Markets will arrange the loan financing.