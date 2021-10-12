Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Real Estate Purchase 90,000 SF Warehouse in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — A joint venture between Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has acquired 2424 8th Avenue South, a warehouse property located in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The price was $31.6 million, or $351 per square foot.

The 90,000-square-foot facility features 42 dock-high doors and is within 10 miles of the region’s most significant distribution hubs, including SeaTac International Airport and the BNSF and Union Pacific railway yards.

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and JLL Capital Markets will arrange financing for the transaction.