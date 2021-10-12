REBusinessOnline

Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Real Estate Purchase 90,000 SF Warehouse in Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — A joint venture between Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has acquired 2424 8th Avenue South, a warehouse property located in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The price was $31.6 million, or $351 per square foot.

The 90,000-square-foot facility features 42 dock-high doors and is within 10 miles of the region’s most significant distribution hubs, including SeaTac International Airport and the BNSF and Union Pacific railway yards.

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and JLL Capital Markets will arrange financing for the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews