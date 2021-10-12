Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Real Estate Purchase 90,000 SF Warehouse in Seattle
SEATTLE — A joint venture between Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has acquired 2424 8th Avenue South, a warehouse property located in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The price was $31.6 million, or $351 per square foot.
The 90,000-square-foot facility features 42 dock-high doors and is within 10 miles of the region’s most significant distribution hubs, including SeaTac International Airport and the BNSF and Union Pacific railway yards.
Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and JLL Capital Markets will arrange financing for the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.