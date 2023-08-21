Monday, August 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Sell Two Southern California Industrial Assets for $54M

by Amy Works

SANTA FE SPRINGS AND BREA, CALIF. — Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate have completed the sale of two industrial properties in Southern California for $54 million, or $339 per square foot.

The properties are a 58,000-square-foot industrial facility at 10907 Painter Ave. in Santa Fe Springs and a 100,000-square-foot building with 22-foot clear heights and four dock-high positions at 331 Cliffwood in Brea.

Both are in suburbs to the southeast of Los Angeles. The joint venture originally acquired the assets in separate transactions in 2021.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. Eastdil Secured served as the financial advisor, and The Klabin Co. provided local market advisory services.

You may also like

Sansone, Victory to Develop 380,000 SF Cold Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 237,498 SF...

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. Completes $13.3M Land Purchase Along...

CityStreet Residential Partners Buys 224-Site RV Resort in...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 93,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 8,000 SF...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 7,391 SF Retail Strip...

URW Receives $925M in Financing for Westfield Century...

Newland Capital Group to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial...