Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Sell Two Southern California Industrial Assets for $54M

SANTA FE SPRINGS AND BREA, CALIF. — Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate have completed the sale of two industrial properties in Southern California for $54 million, or $339 per square foot.

The properties are a 58,000-square-foot industrial facility at 10907 Painter Ave. in Santa Fe Springs and a 100,000-square-foot building with 22-foot clear heights and four dock-high positions at 331 Cliffwood in Brea.

Both are in suburbs to the southeast of Los Angeles. The joint venture originally acquired the assets in separate transactions in 2021.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Staley Point Capital for the transaction. Eastdil Secured served as the financial advisor, and The Klabin Co. provided local market advisory services.