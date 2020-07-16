Stan Johnson Arranges $2.4M Sale of Childhood Education Facility in Littleton, Colorado

Knowledge Beginnings occupies the 10,400-square-foot retail property located at 6000 Grant Blvd. in Littleton, Colo.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 6000 Grant Ranch Blvd. in Littleton. A California- and Colorado-based family partnership sold the property to BAF Associates, a Maryland-based private investor, for $2.4 million.

Knowledge Beginnings, one of several brands under the KinderCare Education group, occupies the single-tenant, 10,400-square-foot property on a net-lease basis.

Kelly Largent of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer, while Mike Matter and Milo Spector of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the transaction.