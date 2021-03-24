Stan Johnson Arranges $3.1M Sale of Industrial Facility in Rifle, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

Beacon Roofing Supply occupies the 37,864-square-foot industrial building at 185 Gemat Circle in Rifle, Colo.

RIFLE, COLO. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 185 Gemat Circle in the Western Colorado city of Rifle. A Southern California-based private investor acquired the property from Blue Wing Capital Management for $3.1 million.

Beacon Roofing Supply, a distributor of residential and non-residential roofing and complementary building products, occupies the 37,864-square-foot facility. Built in 2010 on two acres, the property offers access to Interstate 70 and is approximately one hour northwest of Aspen.

David Wirgler of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the deal.