REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Arranges $3M Sale of Office Building in Arvada, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

6850-W-52nd-Ave-Arvada-CO

HomeGuard and Venture Financial are tenants at the 28,492-square-foot office building at 6850 W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada, Colo.

ARVADA, COLO. — Stan Johnson Co. has facilitated the sale of a Class B office building located at 6850 W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada. A Louisiana-based private investor acquired the property from a Washington-based individual investor for $3 million.

Built in 1998 on 2.6 acres, the two-story, 28,492-square-foot property is occupied by multiple tenants, including HomeGuard Services and Venture Financial. At the time of sale, the asset was 91 percent leased.

Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  