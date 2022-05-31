Stan Johnson Arranges $3M Sale of Office Building in Arvada, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

HomeGuard and Venture Financial are tenants at the 28,492-square-foot office building at 6850 W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada, Colo.

ARVADA, COLO. — Stan Johnson Co. has facilitated the sale of a Class B office building located at 6850 W. 52nd Ave. in Arvada. A Louisiana-based private investor acquired the property from a Washington-based individual investor for $3 million.

Built in 1998 on 2.6 acres, the two-story, 28,492-square-foot property is occupied by multiple tenants, including HomeGuard Services and Venture Financial. At the time of sale, the asset was 91 percent leased.

Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer in the deal.