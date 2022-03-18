Stan Johnson Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 118,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Goliad, Texas

GOLIAD, TEXAS — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale-leaseback of a portfolio of 13 industrial facilities totaling 118,000 square feet in Goliad, about 100 miles southeast of San Antonio. John Rotunno of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller and tenant, Oryx Oilfield Services, in the transaction. Colorado-based private equity firm Real Capital Solutions purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.