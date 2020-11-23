Stan Johnson Arranges Sale of Two Retail Strip Centers Totaling 26,560 SF in Rio Grande Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DONNA AND MISSION, TEXAS — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of two retail strip centers totaling 26,560 square feet in the Rio Grande Valley. Ruby Plaza is a 15,000-square-foot property in Donna, and Palmhurst Plaza is an 11,560-square-foot property in Mission. Evan Altemus of Stan Johnson represented the buyers, private investors, in both transactions.