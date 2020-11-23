REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Arranges Sale of Two Retail Strip Centers Totaling 26,560 SF in Rio Grande Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DONNA AND MISSION, TEXAS — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of two retail strip centers totaling 26,560 square feet in the Rio Grande Valley. Ruby Plaza is a 15,000-square-foot property in Donna, and Palmhurst Plaza is an 11,560-square-foot property in Mission. Evan Altemus of Stan Johnson represented the buyers, private investors, in both transactions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  