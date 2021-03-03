Stan Johnson Brokers $10M Sale of Village Medical Plaza in Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $10 million sale of a 28,434-square-foot, multi-tenant medical office building located at 3401 Village Drive in Fayetteville. Stan Johnson’s Scott Briggs represented the seller, an individual investor and developer based in North Carolina. The property, known as Village Medical Plaza, was purchased by an out-of-state private fund whose name was not disclosed.

Village Medical Plaza features both medical and traditional office space and is fully leased to three tenants: the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for an initial 15-year term, the State of North Carolina Department of Revenue for an initial 10-year term and Piedmont Physical Therapy Specialists for an initial term of seven years. The three-story property was built in 2017 and sits on 1.3 acres in a medical and office district immediately adjacent to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, a 200-bed acute care facility that treats more than 1 million patients annually.