Stan Johnson Brokers $11.1M Sale of Burlington-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

The Hancock Village Phase II is part of a community center located 20 miles from downtown Richmond.

CHESTERFIELD, VA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Hancock Village Phase II, a 61,500-square-foot shopping center located at 14601 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield. The multi-tenant retail center, anchored by Burlington, was fully leased at the time of sale. The buyers were private investors based in Lexington, Ky., that were represented by Jason Taylor of Equity Management Group Inc. The buyers purchased the property for $11.1 million to complete a 1031 exchange. Margaret Caldwell and Patrick Kelley of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Virginia-based developer.

The Hancock Village Phase II is part of a community center located 20 miles from downtown Richmond. The property was constructed in 2018 and is situated on 4.9 acres. Additional tenants include Tuesday Morning, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses and Grand Nail Spa. The property is shadow-anchored by Walmart Supercenter, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Five Below.