REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Brokers $11.1M Sale of Burlington-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Hancock Village

The Hancock Village Phase II is part of a community center located 20 miles from downtown Richmond.

CHESTERFIELD, VA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Hancock Village Phase II, a 61,500-square-foot shopping center located at 14601 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield. The multi-tenant retail center, anchored by Burlington, was fully leased at the time of sale. The buyers were private investors based in Lexington, Ky., that were represented by Jason Taylor of Equity Management Group Inc. The buyers purchased the property for $11.1 million to complete a 1031 exchange. Margaret Caldwell and Patrick Kelley of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Virginia-based developer.

The Hancock Village Phase II is part of a community center located 20 miles from downtown Richmond. The property was constructed in 2018 and is situated on 4.9 acres. Additional tenants include Tuesday Morning, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses and Grand Nail Spa. The property is shadow-anchored by Walmart Supercenter, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Five Below.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  