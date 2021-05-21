Stan Johnson Brokers $23M Sale of Amazon-Leased Distribution Facility in Clearwater, Florida

Originally built in 1980, the distribution facility was fully renovated in 2019 and is situated on 8.8 acres.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $23 million sale of a 106,000-square-foot distribution facility located at 13133 34th Street N. in Clearwater. Seattle-based Amazon anchors the industrial facility, which is adjacent to Macy’s operations center and Raymond James’ headquarters.

Stan Johnson’s Craig Tomlinson, John Zimmerman and Rocco Driscoll represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a New Jersey-based syndicator, in the transaction. Bruce Vaughan of Vaughan Commercial represented the seller, a private local partnership group.

The property is located less than two miles from Interstate 275, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Old Tampa Bay.