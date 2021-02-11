Stan Johnson Brokers $28M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Portfolio in Texas, Southeast

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — Tulsa-based Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $28 million sale-leaseback of a portfolio of eight industrial properties located throughout Texas and the Southeast. Brad Pepin and Jeff Tracy of Stan Johnson Co., along with Tom Gates and David Maynard of Mirador Real Estate Advisors, represented the undisclosed seller, which executed long-term, absolute triple-net leases at closing. The buyer was a New York-based institutional investor. The portfolio totals more than 200,000 square feet across 70.5 acres, including one newly built property that features a combination of industrial and office space and serves as the tenant’s headquarters.