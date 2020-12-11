Stan Johnson Brokers $29M Sale of Cincinnati Industrial Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

CINCINNATI — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 134,000-square-foot industrial building in Cincinnati for approximately $29 million. Located at 3191 Railside Ave., the last-mile facility is fully leased to an undisclosed e-commerce company. The newly constructed facility sits on 22.5 acres. Craig Tomlinson and John Zimmerman of Stan Johnson represented the seller, Neyer Properties. EXAN Group represented the buyer, a discretionary Spanish commercial real estate group. The property is part of a larger tract of land that Neyer had acquired in recent years from the city.