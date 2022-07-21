Stan Johnson Brokers $5.5M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Property in Palmdale, California
LOS ANGELES — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a fitness and sports facility located at 40014 10th St. West in Palmdale. A New York City-based private investor sold the asset to the tenant, Planet Fitness, for $5.5 million.
Prior to acquiring the real estate, Planet Fitness occupied the 18,000-square-foot property on a triple-net lease that features rental increases and option periods.
Ronnie Givargis of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the deal.
