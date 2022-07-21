REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Brokers $5.5M Sale of Planet Fitness-Occupied Property in Palmdale, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Retail, Western

40014-10th-St-West-Palmdale-CA

Planet Fitness occupies the 18,000-square-foot property at 40014 10th St. West in Palmdale, Calif.

LOS ANGELES — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a fitness and sports facility located at 40014 10th St. West in Palmdale. A New York City-based private investor sold the asset to the tenant, Planet Fitness, for $5.5 million.

Prior to acquiring the real estate, Planet Fitness occupied the 18,000-square-foot property on a triple-net lease that features rental increases and option periods.

Ronnie Givargis of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  