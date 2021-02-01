Stan Johnson Brokers $68.4M Million Sale of 27-Property Single-Tenant Retail Portfolio

TULSA, OKLA. — Tulsa-based Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $68.4 million sale of a 27-property, single-tenant retail portfolio located across 18 states. The 340,000-square-foot portfolio includes properties ranging from 5,100 square feet to 23,500 square feet. The buildings are leased to tenants including dollar stores, discount retailers, automotive suppliers, farm stores and home improvement retailers. Zach Harris, Jeff Hughes and Melissa McKenzie of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Midwest-based private family office, in the disposition of the properties to an undisclosed institutional investor.