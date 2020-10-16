REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Brokers $6M Sale of New Retail Building Leased to Harbor Freight Tools in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $6 million sale of a 16,000-square-foot, freestanding retail building leased to Harbor Freight Tools in Fort Worth. The property was built in 2020 and is located at 3569 Northwest Centre Drive. Mike Sladich, Joey Odom, Maggie Holmes and Mollie Alteri of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a developer based in South Carolina. Jimmy Ullrich, also with Stan Johnson Co., represented the South Florida-based 1031 exchange buyer. The asset traded at a cap rate of 5.9 percent.

