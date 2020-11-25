REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Brokers $9.2M Sale of Industrial Building Leased to FedEx Freight in Syracuse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

FedEx-Freight-Syracuse

FedEx Freight's build-to-suit property in Syracuse totals 33,304 square feet.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $9.2 million sale of a 33,304-square-foot industrial building leased to FedEx Freight in Syracuse. The 26-acre property was constructed as a build-to-suit the city’s east side in 2009. Erik Lundberg of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Pennsylvania-based private investor, in the transaction. Jerry Hopkins of Newmark represented the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor.

