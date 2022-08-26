REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $15M Sale of Washington Square Shopping Center in Georgetown, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

Situated 10 miles north of Lexington in Georgetown, Ky., Washington Square was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor LifePoint Health.

GEORGETOWN, KY. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $15 million sale of Washington Square, a 122,554-square-foot shopping center located at 1002 Lexington Road in Georgetown. Ryan Roedersheimer of Stan Johnson Co.’s Cincinnati office represented the seller, a Lexington-based investment firm, in the transaction. The buyer is a private investment firm based in Austin. Washington Square was built in 1972 and is situated on a heavily trafficked corner spanning 13.9 acres about 10 miles north of Lexington. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchor LifePoint Health.

