Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $18.5M Sale of Retail Property in Metro Memphis Leased to Whole Foods Market

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

The 36,570-square-foot grocery store is located at 7811 Poplar Ave. in Germantown, Tenn., 15 miles east of downtown Memphis.

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $18.5 million sale of a retail property in Germantown leased to Whole Foods Market. An undisclosed private investor acquired the asset at a 4.6 percent cap rate. The 36,570-square-foot freestanding grocery store is located at 7811 Poplar Ave., 15 miles east of downtown Memphis and near other retailers such as Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, Starbucks and Kroger. The location was delivered in 2015 and is situated on 5.2 acres. Pat Weibel of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a private equity group based in Memphis, in the transaction.

