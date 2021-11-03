Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $2.4M Sale of Property Net Leased to Sherwin-Williams in Milwaukee

The 3,500-square-foot building is situated near Freshwater Plaza, a mixed-use development.

MILWAUKEE — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 3,500-square-foot retail property net leased to Sherwin-Williams in Milwaukee for $2.4 million. The building is located at 1216 S. 1st St. and was constructed in 2018. Blaise Bennett of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a Wisconsin-based developer. A Texas-based private equity group was the buyer. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.1 percent, a new record for a Sherwin-Williams property in the Midwest, according to Stan Johnson.