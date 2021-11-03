REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $2.4M Sale of Property Net Leased to Sherwin-Williams in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

The 3,500-square-foot building is situated near Freshwater Plaza, a mixed-use development.

MILWAUKEE — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 3,500-square-foot retail property net leased to Sherwin-Williams in Milwaukee for $2.4 million. The building is located at 1216 S. 1st St. and was constructed in 2018. Blaise Bennett of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a Wisconsin-based developer. A Texas-based private equity group was the buyer. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.1 percent, a new record for a Sherwin-Williams property in the Midwest, according to Stan Johnson.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  